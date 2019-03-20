|
In loving memory
GUNTHER HELMUT HERRMANN
Gunther was born July 9, 1953 in Gotzenhain, Germany, near Frankfurt. Gunther passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 in Riverside, California. He dearly loved his wife, Mary Luanne. He was proud of each of his children, Tiffany, Dustin, Steven and Kaylyn. "G-Pop" found great joy with his grandchildren, Clayton, Wyatt, Harlee and Kaylee. Gunther cared deeply for his sisters, Christel and Erika. His Celebration of Life will be held at The Phoenix Club in Anaheim, California, and guests have been contacted. Gunther will be remembered as a very proud American who never ever forgot his German heritage. He always strove to be an honest businessman, and he was a friend to all. He especially went out of his way to pet each dog or horse that he crossed paths with. Garden railroading was one of his favorite pastimes! Gunther loved baseball and golf, but most of all he loved to vacation at Lake Powell, his favorite place away from home. He will be deeply missed, but his home is now in heaven, where there is only joy and delight!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019