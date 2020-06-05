March 13, 1932 - May 17, 2020 On May 17, 2020, Gwendolyn M. Perez (Saddler/Sabo), beloved mom and grandmother passed away at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her daughter, baby Perez, her mother, Faye E. Flynn, her adopted father, John Sabo, her brother and sister-in-law Leroy and Doris Sabo and her grandson, Ricky Plein. Gwen was born in San Pedro, California to Faye and Glenn Saddler. As a teenager she won an art contest and received a scholarship to attend art school. She graduated from Compton High School in 1949. Gwen earned her nursing degree from Riverside Community College and took advanced classes at the USC School of Medicine culminating in achieving her RN certification. From 1954 to 1982 Gwen was an Air Force wife, married to Mario Perez (deceased), allowing her to live and travel throughout Europe and the United States including Germany, Turkey, Alabama, Montana, and Texas. Along the way she raised 5 children, creating homes for her family while studying for and working as a nurse. Gwen had a striking nursing career, serving as Director of Nursing at a 103 bed rehabilitation hospital, assisted in the establishment of the Riverside-San Bernardino Hemodialysis Unit working and training staff throughout the Inland Empire, and earning a Clinical GS9 rank from the Air Force for her work training staff in dialysis procedures. In 1991, at the age of 59, she decided to further advance her nursing skills and trained for work in Cardiac Critical Care units in Riverside. Gwen retired from nursing in 1997 and spent the next 23 years happily caring for her 3 acre ranch home, animals, and grandchildren. Gwen took pride in her many handywoman skills that let her design, construct, and repair anything on the ranch, relying solely on her own vision, wit and persistence! She also enjoyed painting and captured images of the landscapes and people in her life leaving many beautiful paintings for her family to enjoy. Gwen is survived by her 5 children; Lisa M. Plein (Rick), Ramona L. Perez (Robert), Marcus A. Perez (Becky), Phillip B. Perez (Bernice) and John D. Perez (Dorothy). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Nick Martorano (Maia), Chantel Williamson Trees (Chris), Nathalia Trees (Eric), Nicole Roberts (Mark), Jennifer Brock (Christopher), Nathaniel Perez, Phillip Michael Perez, Steven Perez, Johnathon Perez (Yennie) and Christy Perez as well as 7 great grandchildren with 1 on the way: Savannah, Dublin, Quinlin, Brody, Rylee Belle, Jacob and Gavin. She was our rock, our inspiration, our "Hinnie" who was a mom to many others who she embraced and who embraced her. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date and her ashes scattered on the ocean that she loved so much!





