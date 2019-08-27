|
HANNAH VIRGINIA HOLDEN DICKINSON Age 66, died on August 14, 2019 at home in Riverside, CA. She was born on March 3, 1953 in Riverside where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1971 and attended Riverside City College. She worked for the County of Riverside Department of Mental Health for 30 years. She served as one of the Department's first case managers later becoming a Behavior Health Specialist. During her last 12 years at the Department, she worked as a Deputy Public Guardian retiring in 2017. She is remembered by her coworkers as being meticulous in her work ethic, knowledgeable, and loved by her clients. Growing up, she is remembered as being creative in arts and crafts and enjoying horseback riding as well as spending summers water skiing in Lake Arrowhead. In later years, her creativity and ingenuity spread to producing her beautiful gardens and each home in which she lived. Her family and friends recall her as being a kind, generous and loving person. Hannah is survived by her mother Burnadette Nelligan Button and her daughter Alannah Dickinson both of Riverside, CA. She was preceded in death by her father John L. Holden, her sister Deborah Holden Lutjens, and her daughter Delaney Rose Dickinson. A small, private gathering is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center (Riverside, CA) and the in Hannah's name. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019