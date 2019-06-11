|
|
HAROLD "BUD" IVAN CLAYTON II
10/21/1932 - 6/10/2019
He was the son of Happy and Ruby Clayton. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Gale Clayton. Father to Jeff Clayton (Kay) and Jane Norcross (Barry). Papa to grandson Brad Clayton (Tori) and granddaughter Brooke Tasker (Brandon). Big Papa to his great grandaughter Sophie Clayton.
Bud graduated from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, WVA in 1951. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1954 with a BA in Business Management. While at West Virginia University he was a member of Phi Delta Pheta Social Fraternity and a member of the Arnold Air Society. After graduation from college he entered into the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and was later awarded a spot Captain rank. He was a navigator bombardier and later a missile commander. He earned a masters degree from North Dakota University. Attended Cal State San Bernardino earning a Masters in counseling. He atended USC working on his Doctorate.
Upon retirement from the Air Force he became a social worker with County of Riverside in both child and adult protection. He was a court officer as well.
Bud was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and was loved by them.
"Good words are worth much and cost little"
