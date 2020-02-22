|
|
Dec. 17, 1935 - Feb. 11, 2020 Harold LeRoy (Roy) Goode Age 84. Passed away quietly in his home in Riverside, California on February 11th with loved ones by his side. Roy is survived by his daughter Lisa Blythe, his daughter-in-law Sharon Mordetzky-Goode, and companion Chrestine Alfaro and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Goode, his sons Jeffery Goode and Timothy Goode. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 2pm. Riverside National Cemetery. Immediately following will be a gathering together of family and friends at the American Legion Post 79, 2979 Dexter Dr. Riverside, Calif. 92501. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "Sons of the American Legion", American Legion Post 79. Roy (Pop) will be greatly missed. Please visit Arlington Mortuary.com/Obituary for his complete eulogy. Arlington Mortuary (951) 689-1011
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020