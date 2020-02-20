|
December 26, 1938 - February 15, 2020 Age 81, of Riverside, California, passed away peacefully at Riverside Community Hospital, surrounded by loving family. Harriet was born in Chicago, Illinois. Cause of death was from complication of pneumonia. "Boo", as she was affectionately known, attended Iowa State University for two years where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, finishing her education at the University of Colorado in 1961 with a degree in Home Economics. Boo retired from a successful career as the owner of a State Farm Insurance agency that bore her moniker in 2000. Noteworthy among her numerous accolades and accomplishments during her career is the fact that she was one of the first woman to rise up to become an "agent' with State Farm Insurance, thus breaking the "glass ceiling" in a previously male-dominated industry. She was an excellent equestrian and avid tennis player. She also loved tandem bicycling with her husband of 35 years Ralph Wilkins. Together they traveled the world and loved entertaining their dear friends at dinner parties with good wine and spirited conversations. Boo was active in a plethora of charitable causes. Among her volunteering endeavors were the path of Life, Junior League, Panellenic, Kappa Alpha Theta, and 30 years of service to the All Saints Episcopal Church. She loved her book club, the Osher classes at U.C.R., her family, the Country and the Democratic Party. "Boo" is survived by her husband Ralph Wilkins, sons Brian, Craig, Scott and Katherine, Kristine, Brent, grandchildren Conner, Ellie, Christopher, Trevor and Garrett. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am February 29th at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3847 Terracina Drive, Riverside CA, 92506.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020