Miller-Jones Mortuary
1501 W. Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
HARRY HORTON GREEN

 Harry Horton Green, 90 of Hemet, California passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Guelph, Ontario Canada on Tuesday, August 28, 1928, and was the son of the late Thomas and Clara Green. Harry was married to the love of his life, Roberta Green for over 40 years. Preceding in death was his son Eldin Green. Surviving is his wife Roberta Green; daughter Carol Wood
(Steve); sons David Green (Guy) and James Green
(Cindy); sister Dianne Glassman; grandchildren Michael, Dannielle, Brittany, TJ, Aaron; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Miller-Jones Mortuary Hemet located at 1501 West Florida Avenue Hemet, with a reception to follow in the Ramona Room.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.miller-jones.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019
