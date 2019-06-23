|
|
HARRY MONSON
Harry passed away on June 12, 2019 in Riverside, CA. He was a native of Riverside, born at the Community Hospital on May 11, 1931. Except for time in the military and college, he continuously resided in this city. A graduate of Poly High School in 1949, he attended UC Berkeley, Arizona State and USC, earning a Doctorate in Education in 1969. He was stationed in Hanau Germany as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police from 1954 to 1956.
Harry began teaching mathematics at Poly High School in 1956 and was assigned as Vice Principal at North High School when it opened in 1965. He held positions in the School District Office from 1970 to 1979, at which time he enjoyed a year at Madison Elementary School teaching students in the fifth grade. In 1981 he accepted the position as Vice Principal at Poly High School and remained there until his retirement in 1988.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jennie (2001), and is survived by four children: Michael, Pamela, Mark and Kristen. There are four grandchildren: Erin and Robyn Tavaglione, Tyler and Shelby Monson.
Services will be held on July 12th, 2019 at 3 pm at: California Citrus Park, 9400 Dufferin Avenue, Riverside, California 92503. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Assistance League of Riverside.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 23, 2019