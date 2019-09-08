Home

10/15/1931 - 8/13/2019 Fondly known throughout his military career as "Stretch Fletch", he was married 58 years to Lorraine Booth who predeceased him in Dec. 2012. He is survived by his son Stan (Debra), daughter Susan (Gary) and his grandaughter Allison (Stan/Debra). Born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Harry joined the Air Force in 1953 and entered Pilot Training School. He would go on to fly 20 years, piloting more than 10 different aircraft from trainers to bombers. He served in Vietnam, earned the rank of Lt. Col. and retired in 1982. He will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on Sept. 13th at 10:45am, staging area #4.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019
