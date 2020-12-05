Age 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, returned to his heavenly home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Temecula, California. Heber was born to Doris May and Lorenzo Percy Dunn on August 18, 1937 in Stourport, England. Heber and his parents immigrated to the United States when he was 10 years old. He grew up enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, sports, and music in Provo, Utah where he graduated from Provo High in 1956. After graduation Heber served in the U.S. Army. He also served in the British Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Heber attended Brigham Young University where he met Karen Janine Hooper. They were married on July 26, 1963. After graduating from BYU in 1962, Heber attended dental school at Georgetown University from 1964-1967. After an internship in Los Angeles, Heber and his family moved to Hemet, California where he established his general dentistry practice the summer of 1969. He would also open a dental office in nearby Idyllwild California. Heber loved dentistry and practiced for 47 years. Heber's energy and enthusiasm blessed the lives of all who knew him. He loved life, antique guns, old cars, music, theater and tennis. He was the ultimate family man and loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed serving others through activity in his church and in his community. Heber loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed a beautiful and loving relationship with his wife Karen. He adored his children, Bryan Loren Dunn (Marianne), Karey Rachel White (Trent), Lisa Janine Platts (John), Angela May Anderson (Frank), and Gregory Alan Dunn (Rachel). The family is also blessed with a wonderful foster daughter and sister, Carolene Ekis. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of traveling to Lake Havasu, Mammoth, the desert, and the beach where they enjoyed spending family time boating, skiing, riding quads, and playing sports. His family, including 24 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, will miss him greatly. Because of the current environment, Heber's memorial service will be limited to family. It will be held Monday, December 7 at 11am and will be broadcast for friends via zoom.





