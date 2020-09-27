September 28, 1935 - March 12, 2020 Services to be held for Hector Joe Murguia will be on October 2, 2020, at Noon at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. Mr. Murguia, 84, traveled home on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Victorville, California. Friends may attend the service at Noon and lunch following the service, including a time for family and friends to share memories and celebrate Mr. Murguia's life. Mr. Murguia was born in Brawley, California, and grew up in Riverside. Mr. Murguia's dream from a young child was to become a truck driver. Mr. Murguia took the dream of being a truck driver and spearheaded the launch of Murguia Brothers Trucking, a successful premium provider of fresh produce delivery. Mr. Murguia specialized in meeting and exceeding all expectations through excellent customer service with on-time delivery of fresh produce dock-to-dock. Murguia Brothers Trucking distribution grew to include the United States, Canada and Mexico. Mr. Murguia would many times recall his gratefulness to God for allowing him to realize his dream. Mr. Murguia served in the U.S. Army deployed to Inchon, Korea, from July 1959 - August 1960. Mr. Murguia also served in the Army National Guard at Fort Huachuca from October 1960 - October 1962. The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be. Mr. Murguia was an amazingly gentle man because he was an incredibly strong man. Mr. Murguia leaves a legacy of courage, valor, honor, strength, and excellence to his family and friends. Mr. Murguia a man much loved and admired. NOSOTROS AMOR TE MUCHO. He leaves behind his beloved family and friends, father of Sheila Allison (Jim) and Terry Soto, grandfather of Karina Soto, brother of Alex Murguia, Mary Lou Miller (Jim), Rudy Murguia (Linda), Albert Murguia (Vondora), Susan Virag (Skip), Claudia Myszko (Dave), Melinda Couch (Gary). He was preceded in death by his first spouse Mercedes Vasquez and his second spouse Marina Perez Decuir, parents, Hilario Elario Murguia, and Maria Louisa Murguia, and sister Olga Murguia.





