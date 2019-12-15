|
|
Sept. 12, 1924 - Nov. 15, 2019 Our beautiful mother was called to heaven on November 15, 2019. She was born in East Rochester, New York on September 12, 1924 to Andrew and Mary Dutko. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Hillman (Wayne Stolfus) and Jean Forsythe (Tom) and son David Gomez (Leslie), grandsons Blake, Michael,and Evan: great granddaughters, Katie, Kassidy and Tatum and sister Bette Sapp. There will be a private, graveside service December 18 at Olivewood Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019