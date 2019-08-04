|
|
HELEN BLAISDELL (1921-2019)
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Helen, our loving mother, on July 29, 2019. She left us while in her home, under hospice care, after a stroke and with her family at her side.
She was born to the late Charles and Anna Spring, June,1921 in Keokuk, Iowa. She married Charles Blaisdell in February,1944 and gave birth to 6 children.
She is survived by children Charles (Tom), Carol, Dorothy, Theresa and Mary Jean. She had 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles; son, Ronnie; brothers, Jim, John, Vernon, Ralph and Charles; sisters, Mary and Jean as well as grandchild, Kassel.
Helen was a devoted mother who was very proud of her family. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and a positive impact on all those she knew. She was a church and community volunteer; an accomplished seamstress/quilter, crocheter; and acrylic painter. Helen was also known for her much-coveted rolls, Christmas cookies and pies. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, exercising, line dancing, and bowling as well as traveling to other places.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Miller Jones in San Jacinto, CA, with rosary occurring at 7pm. The funeral will occur at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Hemet, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the four below:
Ducks Unlimited
https://www.ducks.org
Carol's Kitchen
https://www.carolskitcheninc.org/
Kassel Smit Make a Difference Scholarship
https://www.kasselsmitmakeadifference.com/?m=1
Catholic Charities
https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019