Helen (Prudy) Brannis

Helen (Prudy) Brannis Obituary
HELEN (PRUDY) BRANNIS Helen (Prudy) Brannis passed away peacefully in Riverside on October 4, 2019. Prudy was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her daughter Melissa. She is survived by her grandson Roger Chaussee, step children John Brannis, Jill Salazar, Kathleen Goodwin and Donna Killion; and her friends Tom and Sherri Willison and Dennis and Rhonda Cunningham. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. November 4th at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 Washington St., Colton, CA 92324. Directions for the reception will be given out following the service. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2019
