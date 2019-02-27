The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
January 20, 1917 - February 17, 2019 Born Helen Pearl Vaughan in Clifty, Arkansas, Helen moved to California in 1945 to marry Pleasant Alvie Glenn. They were married 50 years until his passing in 1996. Helen was a homemaker during her 74 years in Riverside and enjoyed cooking, gardening, southern gospel music, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of University Christian Church. She is survived by daughter Diane Shaw of Victorville, son James of Riverside, grandson Jim Shaw of Caldwell, Idaho, granddaughter Stevie Sikorski of Grizzly Flatts, granddaughter Michelle Lareau of Apple Valley, eight great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, with one more on the way. Graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery Monday, March 4th at 11:00am. Acheson and Graham Mortuary. 951-688-1221 WL00190750-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019
