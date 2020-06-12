Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen V. Baldonado, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Hemet, California. She was born May 18, 1921 in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Surviving are sons Carlos Ortega, Richard Baldonado, daughters Laura Romero, and Sylvia Finnegan, brother Fr. Jesse Galaz, sisters Dolores Ruiz and Dora Nielsen, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M, at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 10915 Pigeon Pass Rd., Moreno Valley, California 92557. Funeral mass to follow at 11:00 A.M.





