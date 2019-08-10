Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
Resources
More Obituaries for Henriette Forman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henriette Forman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henriette Forman Obituary
January 30, 1935 - August 2, 2019 Our beloved Mother, Henriette Elisabeth Forman, passed away suddenly Friday morning August 2nd. She is survived by two sons Eric and Kurt and her son-in-law Skot, including her two older sisters in Germany. Mom is best known for her famous deserts and Christmas cookies, including a Germanic classic "log cake." Mom was a prolific canner and launched a family tradition of making strawberry jam from scratch every June that was affectionately called "JamFest." Mom was trained as a seamstress and made many of her own dresses from scratch, and she also made hand-tailored holiday costumes for her two sons. Mom was born in Germany where she met Dad who was working for Motorola. He proposed to her in a letter and she accepted, moving to rural Ohio to start a family with her new American husband. We all moved to Upland in 1980 where Dad bought his dream house. Dad passed quietly in 2015, and Mom will be interred with him at Riverside National Cemetery. There will be a memorial service for her at 3pm August 17that St Mark's Episcopal Church in Upland (330 E. 16thSt, Upland, CA 91784). Jacob E. Tompkins Funeral Arranger Stone Funeral Home 909-982-1369 WL00208540-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henriette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone Funeral Home
Download Now