|
|
January 30, 1935 - August 2, 2019 Our beloved Mother, Henriette Elisabeth Forman, passed away suddenly Friday morning August 2nd. She is survived by two sons Eric and Kurt and her son-in-law Skot, including her two older sisters in Germany. Mom is best known for her famous deserts and Christmas cookies, including a Germanic classic "log cake." Mom was a prolific canner and launched a family tradition of making strawberry jam from scratch every June that was affectionately called "JamFest." Mom was trained as a seamstress and made many of her own dresses from scratch, and she also made hand-tailored holiday costumes for her two sons. Mom was born in Germany where she met Dad who was working for Motorola. He proposed to her in a letter and she accepted, moving to rural Ohio to start a family with her new American husband. We all moved to Upland in 1980 where Dad bought his dream house. Dad passed quietly in 2015, and Mom will be interred with him at Riverside National Cemetery. There will be a memorial service for her at 3pm August 17that St Mark's Episcopal Church in Upland (330 E. 16thSt, Upland, CA 91784). Jacob E. Tompkins Funeral Arranger Stone Funeral Home 909-982-1369 WL00208540-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019