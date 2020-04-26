Home

Henry "Sonny" Bentiste

Henry "Sonny" Bentiste Obituary
1927 - 2020 Henry Bentiste, 92, a member of the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, passed away on April 19, 2020 peacefully at home. Henry was born on December 3, 1927 in San Jacinto, California, Henry lived an active life & loved traveling, and going to the casino, Henry will be missed by his family and friends. Henry is survived by his daughters Josie Romp and Margaret Wallace; sister Alice Helms; brother Billy Bentiste; long time companion Dorothy Zetas; 7 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his son Steve. The motorcade will leave at 10:15 from Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, 120 N. Buena Vista, Hemet, Ca 92543 on May 2, 2020. Burial will be at the Soboba Cemetery by St. Joseph's Church, 23600 Soboba Road at 11am. A drive thru lunch reception at the Soboba Sports complex will immediately follow burial.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
