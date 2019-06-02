|
|
April 6, 1936 - April 10, 2019 Henry Lorenzo Gallegos, beloved husband of Carol, devoted father of Christy, Mark, and Elizabeth, adored grandfather of Samantha, Cameron, Nina, and Inez, and great-grandfather to Cooper, Hayes, and Zoe, passed away peacefully in his Jurupa Valley home surrounded by loved ones on April 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in Chama, New Mexico in 1936, he was raised by his extended family in New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. After graduation from high school, where he was a celebrated basketball player, he moved west to California's Inland Empire and began a career in sales with restaurant supply distributor Alfred M. Lewis. Henry enjoyed customizing vintage cars and lowriders and served as the president of several car clubs. Always mindful that he started from nothing, he was devoted to the family and friends who helped his start in California and generously gave financial help to family and friends in need. Among his hobbies were bowling (he once bowled a 299, missing a strike in the final frame), golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. A mass will be offered at Saint Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Riverside, California on Monday, June 10 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. WL00201600-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019