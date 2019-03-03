The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Henry L. Johnson

HENRY L. JOHNSON
 Age 86, born on October 18, 1932, passed away on February 19, 2019 in Buckeye, AZ. He was a former resident of Norco, CA for 40 years. Henry is survived by his wife of 41 years Judy. He had 2 children from previous marriage: Debra Linnea (deceased) and Gregory Johnson (Holly). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grand- children.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Akes Family's "Chapel of the Chimes" from 4- 8 pm. Graveside service is Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 am in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.
Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com
and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019
