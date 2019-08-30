|
|
HENRY (HANK) M. LEUTZ Age 89, of Moreno Valley, CA, passed away August 17, 2019. He was born in Camden, New Jersey on September 11, 1929. A resident of Riverside and Moreno Valley since 1970. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and his sons, Mark & Wayne. He is survived by his sons Gene, Dale, Tracy, and Corey; daughters Donna Leutz and Carrie Salazar; nine grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 23618 Sunnymead Blvd., Moreno Valley. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, Staging Area 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019