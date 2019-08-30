The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Jones Mortuary
23618 Sunnymead Boulevard
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
(951) 485-4542
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Leutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Leutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Leutz Obituary
HENRY (HANK) M. LEUTZ Age 89, of Moreno Valley, CA, passed away August 17, 2019. He was born in Camden, New Jersey on September 11, 1929. A resident of Riverside and Moreno Valley since 1970. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and his sons, Mark & Wayne. He is survived by his sons Gene, Dale, Tracy, and Corey; daughters Donna Leutz and Carrie Salazar; nine grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 23618 Sunnymead Blvd., Moreno Valley. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, Staging Area 1 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Jones Mortuary
Download Now