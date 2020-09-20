1/1
Henry VanWormer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Van Wormer passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Henry, also known by his country music stage name Hank Boyd, was born in Mansfield, Massachusettes in 1936 but spent his formidable years in Riverside, California before being drafted into the army and spending two years in Germany where he met his wife of over 60 years Lore Van Wormer. Together they raised a family in Englewood, NJ. Henry and Lore are survived by their children Mark Van Wormer, Lisa Betchey and grandchildren, Cameron and Alex Betchey and Mia Petrous. Both will be missed dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved