Henry VanWormer

Henry Van Wormer passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Henry, also known by his country music stage name Hank Boyd, was born in Mansfield, Massachusettes in 1936 but spent his formidable years in Riverside, California before being drafted into the army and spending two years in Germany where he met his wife of over 60 years Lore Van Wormer. Together they raised a family in Englewood, NJ. Henry and Lore are survived by their children Mark Van Wormer, Lisa Betchey and grandchildren, Cameron and Alex Betchey and Mia Petrous. Both will be missed dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store