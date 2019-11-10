Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Benedict
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Z. Benedict

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Z. Benedict Obituary
HENRY Z. BENEDICT Age 93, died October 29, 2019 in Irvine, CA. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Benedict; his daughters, Sherri (Rob) Imperial and Laura Glazewski; his son, Scott (Julie) Benedict; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. Born in Watertown, Wisconsin, he moved to Laguna Beach, CA at 13 years old. He graduated from Laguna Beach High School. At 17 years old, he joined the Navy during World War II and served from 1944 - 1946. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from University of Denver and completed his master's degree at USC. He moved to Riverside, CA for a teaching position in 1952 and spent a majority of his career as the Associate Dean of Admissions and a counselor at Riverside Community College (1962-1989). He met his wife Dorothy in Colorado and they married in 1953. He enjoyed watching sports and playing bridge, tennis and lawn bowling. He was an avid card player and a member of the Riverside Elks Club. He retired in Laguna Beach. Dorothy and Hank traveled the world and encouraged their kids and grandkids to share their love of traveling.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -