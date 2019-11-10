|
HENRY Z. BENEDICT Age 93, died October 29, 2019 in Irvine, CA. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Benedict; his daughters, Sherri (Rob) Imperial and Laura Glazewski; his son, Scott (Julie) Benedict; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. Born in Watertown, Wisconsin, he moved to Laguna Beach, CA at 13 years old. He graduated from Laguna Beach High School. At 17 years old, he joined the Navy during World War II and served from 1944 - 1946. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from University of Denver and completed his master's degree at USC. He moved to Riverside, CA for a teaching position in 1952 and spent a majority of his career as the Associate Dean of Admissions and a counselor at Riverside Community College (1962-1989). He met his wife Dorothy in Colorado and they married in 1953. He enjoyed watching sports and playing bridge, tennis and lawn bowling. He was an avid card player and a member of the Riverside Elks Club. He retired in Laguna Beach. Dorothy and Hank traveled the world and encouraged their kids and grandkids to share their love of traveling.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019