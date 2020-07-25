1/1
Herbert Sellers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Sellers January 15, 1921 - June 23, 2020 Herbert Dubois Sellers, 99, of Riverside California, passed away on June 23, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Herbert was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from Hollywood High School. He continued his education to include a BS Degree and Master's degree. In 1943 he enlisted in the Navy. Herb was a WWII Veteran who served on the USS Compton during the battle of Okinawa. He retired from Kaiser Steel at the age of 55. He taught and retired at Chaffey College and owned several businesses. He is survived by his present wife, Sandra Kay Sellers, one son-in-law Jon (daughter Sandy deceased), three sons: Herbert Sellers Jr, wife Lola, Gary Sellers, wife Debby, and Larry Sellers, wife Carol, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 4 great - great grandchildren. Herb was a proud member of a 12 step program for over 37 years. Herb not only touched many lives during his lifetime, he made a "difference" in many lives. Rest in Peace Herbert D. Sellers. You will be truly missed and forever remembered.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved