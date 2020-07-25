Herbert Sellers January 15, 1921 - June 23, 2020 Herbert Dubois Sellers, 99, of Riverside California, passed away on June 23, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Herbert was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from Hollywood High School. He continued his education to include a BS Degree and Master's degree. In 1943 he enlisted in the Navy. Herb was a WWII Veteran who served on the USS Compton during the battle of Okinawa. He retired from Kaiser Steel at the age of 55. He taught and retired at Chaffey College and owned several businesses. He is survived by his present wife, Sandra Kay Sellers, one son-in-law Jon (daughter Sandy deceased), three sons: Herbert Sellers Jr, wife Lola, Gary Sellers, wife Debby, and Larry Sellers, wife Carol, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 4 great - great grandchildren. Herb was a proud member of a 12 step program for over 37 years. Herb not only touched many lives during his lifetime, he made a "difference" in many lives. Rest in Peace Herbert D. Sellers. You will be truly missed and forever remembered.





