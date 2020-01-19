|
|
February 3, 1934 - December 27, 2019 Born in Clarendon, Texas. His father was Oscar Perry Wood and his mother was Lillie Pearl Durham. Born into a family of 20 children. He was #17, and the last one to pass away. The family made their first move to California in 1938, but his heart never left Texas. He loved to fish, play guitar, sing and dance. He is survived by his wife Deloris of 40 years, 7 children, 4 step-children and many grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at Cross Winds Church, 29263 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley CA. 92555 on Monday February 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020