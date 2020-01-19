Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Russell Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Russell Wood Obituary
February 3, 1934 - December 27, 2019 Born in Clarendon, Texas. His father was Oscar Perry Wood and his mother was Lillie Pearl Durham. Born into a family of 20 children. He was #17, and the last one to pass away. The family made their first move to California in 1938, but his heart never left Texas. He loved to fish, play guitar, sing and dance. He is survived by his wife Deloris of 40 years, 7 children, 4 step-children and many grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at Cross Winds Church, 29263 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley CA. 92555 on Monday February 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -