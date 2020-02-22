|
Alberta May Little Hess (Bertie) March 14, 1932 - February 10, 2020 Alberta Hess, 87, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020 at home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. She was born on Mar. 14, 1932 in Chicago, IL. She had lived in Riverside, CA for more than 50 years. She was a proud American and a staunch Republican. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Emory. She is survived by her daughters Cristy McCallister and Teri Reeves (Dan); 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Leo Hess. A Celebration of her life will be on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020, 11 am at Sandals Church, 17421 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA. Graveside service will be at 1:30pm at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fisher House, s or Military Showers of Support.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020