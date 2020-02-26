Home

Services
St Matthew's Catholic Church
2140 W Ontario Ave
Corona, CA 92882
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic church
Corona, CA
H.J. (Jim) Barlogio


1935 - 2020
H.J. (Jim) Barlogio Obituary
H.J. (Jim) Barlogio H.J. (Jim) Barlogio was born in San Louis Obispo, CA on March 14, 1935 to Herman Barlogio and Eva Victorino Barlogio. He died of complications of a stroke on February 18, 2020. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Walker Barlogio and their children, Tony, Tamari and Tracy; grandchildren, Whitney, Cassandra, Becky, Dalton, Sarah, Travis and Amanda; great grandchildren, Nathan, Eliana, Magdalena and Eliza; sisters, Vicki Birk and Patti Taft. Jim was an Army veteran and he worked for many years in the aerospace industry. Later his very favorite job was as a greeter at Sam's Club where he had fun signing the receipts with his distinctive smiley face and a handlebar mustache! His service will be at St. Matthew Catholic church in Corona on Friday, February 28th at 11 a.m. Please wear "happy" colors. This is a celebration of Jim's life.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
