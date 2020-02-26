|
H.J. (Jim) Barlogio H.J. (Jim) Barlogio was born in San Louis Obispo, CA on March 14, 1935 to Herman Barlogio and Eva Victorino Barlogio. He died of complications of a stroke on February 18, 2020. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Walker Barlogio and their children, Tony, Tamari and Tracy; grandchildren, Whitney, Cassandra, Becky, Dalton, Sarah, Travis and Amanda; great grandchildren, Nathan, Eliana, Magdalena and Eliza; sisters, Vicki Birk and Patti Taft. Jim was an Army veteran and he worked for many years in the aerospace industry. Later his very favorite job was as a greeter at Sam's Club where he had fun signing the receipts with his distinctive smiley face and a handlebar mustache! His service will be at St. Matthew Catholic church in Corona on Friday, February 28th at 11 a.m. Please wear "happy" colors. This is a celebration of Jim's life.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020