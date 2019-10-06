|
|
IRENE HOBAN Former Perris Progress Weekly Newspaper owner passes away at age 91 Born Irene Maliniak in Shenandoah, PA June 17, 1928 as a coal miner's daughter to John and Anna, she graduated high school and became a registered nurse, working in VA Hospitals all around the country. She met and married John Hoban in Brooklyn in 1961. The couple moved to San Diego, CA in 1968 and then moved to rural Riverside County in 1977. The Hobans bought The Perris Progress in 1978 and owned it until 2006. Irene also lived in Redlands from 2004 until 2018 when she moved with her daughter, Etha Sabel, to Vancouver, WA. She was The Best Mommy Ever and everyone who knew her knows how special she was. She loved to crochet and people are lucky if they have an afghan or scarf that she made for them. Mom was wonderful. She is survived by her daughters, Etha Sabel, Vancouver, WA and Tekla Hoban, San Diego County. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. -30-
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019