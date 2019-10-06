|
JOHN HOUGE BEAL June 29, 1932 - September 28, 2019 Riverside, CA John H. Beal of Riverside, CA, passed away of heart failure on September 28, 2019, while surrounded by his family. He was born on June 29, 1932 in Orange, CA to Grover and Persis Beal. He grew up in Yorba Linda, graduated from Fullerton High School in 1950, then attended University of Oregon for two years and finally transferred to the University of Southern California where he received a Bachelor of Political Science in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara Harpster of Fullerton on June 17, 1956, they lived in Fullerton with their family before moving to Riverside in 1971. He was active in the Rotary International of Riverside, Monday Morning Group, Victoria Club and St. Francis de Sales. He enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends, as well as traveling, playing golf and bridge. John was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara of 53 years and his brother, William Beal. He will be missed by his three daughters, Karen O'Halloran (Mark), Linda Miller (Scott), Lisa Straitt (Mike); his son, David Beal (Cheryl); and his sister-in-law, Betty Preston. In addition, he will be missed by his many grandchildren, Kathleen Johns (Matt), Scott O'Halloran (Amanda), Bran Reed, Allison Spangenberg (Chris), Kohlby Hong (James), Brandon and Jean Scott Miller, Amy Straift, Kristina Baumer (Paul) and Johnathan Beal. He is also survived by his five great grandchildren, Thomas, Jackson, Sydney, Emerson and Logan. A celebration of John's life will be shared with family and friends at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4268 Lime, Riverside, CA on Friday October 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A private interment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Victoria Avenue Forever, PO Box 4152, Riverside, CA 92514 or St. Francis de Sales. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY FUNERAL DIRECTORS (951) 683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019