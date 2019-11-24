The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Preston and Simons Mortuary
3358 Mission Inn Ave
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 683-7410
More Obituaries for HOWARD HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD GILBERT HALL

HOWARD GILBERT HALL Obituary
HOWARD GILBERT HALL Age 97, passed away on 11/22/2019 at Riverside Community Hospital. Born in San Francisco, CA May 1, 1922, he was a graduate of SF State University, a WWII Army Air Corps pilot and a 5-year FBI agent. In 1947 he married Joan Herrick, a college classmate and in 1952 they settled in Riverside, CA where he was an orange grower for 50 years. Howard was predeceased in 2018 by his wife Joan and is survived by their 3 sons: Eric (Sadie), Jeffrey K(Shelly) and Scott (Leanne); 4 grandchildren & 7 great- grandchildren. Private family inurnment @ Evergreen KMemorial Park. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019
