HOWARD LEROY GREEN
Howard LeRoy Green, born August 20, 1940, in Williamsport, PA, was the son of the late Anna Alberta Neal Green and the late Howard Walter Green. Howard went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving wife, Joyce, of almost 60 years, daughters Lori and Sherri, and granddaughter, Jennifer. Following his graduation from Williamsport High School in Pennsylvania, Howard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958-1978, retiring in 1978 having achieved the rank of MSgt. During his service in the United States Air Force, Howard received the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal. One month after retiring from the U.S.A.F., Howard began working for Safetran Systems Corporation from 1978-2004, when he retired after 26 years with the company as a Quality Assurance Manager. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Howard enjoyed coin, stamp and baseball card collecting, rock hounding, antiquing, hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Alberta Neal Green and Howard Walter Green; grandparents, Charles LeRoy Green, Grace Marie Green, Guy Rodney Neal and Myrtle Bertha Neal; aunts, uncles and cousins. Howard is lovingly remembered by his wife, Joyce Ilene Green; daughters, Lori Ann Green and Sherri Lynn Green Riegel; granddaughter, Jennifer Christina Riegel; sister Doris (Jim) Matson; nephews, Greg (Laura) Matson, and Josh (Andrea) Matson; niece, Wendy (Rory) Lynch; grandnieces, Grace, Lydia, Jewel, and Sarah Matson, and Abby and Evalyn Matson; grandnephews, Bridger and Orly Lynch; and his loving and faithful dog, Bella Mae. Graveside service will be Thursday, April 11th at 10 a.m. at the Riverside National Cemetery, Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church Fellowship Hall, Moreno Valley, with reception after. In lieu of flowers, please donate to s in his name.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019