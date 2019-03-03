HUBERT WELDON HUGHES, JR.

Age 81, passed away on February 24, 2019, at 9:58am. He was the husband of JoAnne Hughes. They shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Rome, GA, he was the son of Edna Flemister and Hubert Weldon Hughes, Sr., and brother to Katherine David. He graduated from DePaul University with a Bachelors in Business. He was retired from the State of California as a Parole Agent. He belonged to Calvary Chapel, Chino Hills. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, fishing, riding a bike long distance, laying out by the pool, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered by his sense of humor, outgoing personality, love of life, and respect for others. He is survived by his wife Joanne, and his children, Michelle, Melissa, Melinda, Chris and his wife Amy, grandchildren, Gabrielle Hughes, Taylor Pisano, Lauren and Jake Kremer, Dylan, Brendan, and Emma Hughes, Ryder and Max Earle, Alethea Kidder, Adrienne Weber, Curtis and Charles Hancock; great grandchildren Nathan, Cyrus, and Liam Hatchett, Cash Morrison, Kaela Weber, and Isabella Kirpachova. He was predeceased by his mother Edna Flemister, his dad Hubert Hughes Sr., his sister Aurelia Hughes, brother Leroy Carey, and his daughter Capitola Hancock.

The funeral service will be held on March 6, 2019 @ 10:45 am at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA, 92518. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of



9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071.

Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com

and sign the guest book. Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary