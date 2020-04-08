|
|
April 13, 1931 - April 5, 2020 Humberto Ramirez, native of Talpa, Jalisco, age 87, of Riverside CA passed away at Riverside Community Hospital. Humberto was preceded in death by his daughter Minerva. Humberto is survived by his wife of 58 years Eulogia Ramirez, his children Carlos, Maria, Adriana & Julian and grandchildren, Daniel, Andrea, Austin & Jessica and great grandchildren, Lillian, Harrison, Oliver, Greyson & Graham. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Boys Town of America.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020