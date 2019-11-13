|
|
02/14/1936 - 10/26/2019 Icie Valentine Munksgaard Miller, age 83, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 26, 2019. She was born in Post Falls, Idaho on February 14, 1936 and raised by her parents Maurice and Natalie Bembery. Her father, who served in the military, moved the family to many different places with stops in Marysville, CA, Tucson, AZ, Tokyo, Japan being her favorite. Upon moving back to the United States, the family settled in Riverside, CA. She met her beloved husband Hank Munksgaard while working at Hunter Douglas. They married June 15, 1957 and started an electrical contracting business, Center Electric, which still remains in the family today. Hank and Icie were happily married for 38 years, and enjoyed an active social life and were involved in many community organizations together such as Junior Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club of Magnolia Center. They raised their children, Teri Munksgaard Fuller and Mike Munksgaard while running the family business. Icie was employed as a Certified Medical Assistant for the Anesthesia Medical Group for many years. She was very active in women's philanthropic organizations such as Alpha Kappa, Assistance League, and volunteered as a hospital Pink Lady. Hank preceded her in death in 1995. Don Miller, Icie's high school sweetheart from Marysville, CA, returned to her life and the two were married April 15, 2000. They spent nearly 20 happy years together and enjoyed traveling, golfing and being with family. She was blessed to have such a wonderful man to share her final chapter with. Icie leaves behind her husband Don Miller; his family, daughter Teri and husband Brian Fuller, grandchildren Jason Cox, Kennan Cox and Valen Reynolds, and great-granddaughters Breanna Cox, Jaylee Cox and Brighton Valentine Reynolds; son Mike and wife Cyndi Munksgaard, grandchildren Jake and Summer. She also leaves behind her sister Arlyss and husband John Courtier. Icie cherished her family and leaves many beloved friends behind. Services will be held on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 am at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer, 7944 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92504 Celebration of Life to be held immediately after.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019