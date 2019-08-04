|
|
April 30, 1927 - March 11, 2019 Ida Ruth Cloud, 91, passed away on March 11, 2019 in Beaverton, Oregon. Ida is being laid to rest with her husband Dale Cloud at the Riverside National Cemetery. Ida was born in Texas to Nellie and John Lafayette. After her father's death, her family moved to Colton, CA. She married Dale Cloud and grew her family of four children in Devore, CA. Dale took a job with the Southern California Gas Company, which led them to Running Springs California where Ida developed connection with her church and local gardening club. Ida had a strong faith in Jesus Crist and found peace in her faith. She lived in Hemet, CA for years before moving to Beaverton, OR to live her remaining years surrounding by family. Ida is preceded in death by her parents John and Nellie; her husband Dale; her daughters, Karol and Karen; Her sisters Jean and Agnes, Brothers Troy and Melvin. Ida is survived by her children, Russell and Ron Cloud; daughter in laws, Debi and Ginger Cloud; sister, Karma Mcneil; granddaughters Shoshana Russell and Jennifer Ledrick; and grandchildren, Anna and Luke Russell, and Owen and Cora Ledrick. Funeral Service, August 7, 10 a.m. Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd Riverside, CA 92518. Reception follows at Coco's 8845 Trautwein Rd Riverside CA 92508 10:40 a.m-12p.m. WL00207510-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019