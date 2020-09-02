In Loving Memory Barbara Ann Calderon "PUNKIN" Born in Los Angeles, CA on January 30, 1936 entered Eternal Life on August 22, 2020 at her home on the Morongo Indian Reservation. Survived by her sister Gayle (David) Turner; brother Edward (Anita) Soza; many nieces and nephews; her children Anthony (Lucy) Calderon, Patricia Calderon, Roberta Calderon, J.Diane (Jerome) Salgado, William Calderon; her eighteen grandchildren and fifty great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Calderon, her son Stephen Daniel Calderon, her mother Dollie Soza, sister Frances Ortega, her son-in-law Joseph Johnson Sr., and her grandson Jerome Salgado Jr. Barbara was a member of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. She graduated from high school and went to college. She also attended modeling school. Her employment history ranged from Los Angeles to Riverside Counties. Barbara was self-taught at various jobs and set high standards. She was also a Notary. She retired in the mid 1990's. She served on various committees, and also the Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health Board. She was very committed to all of the committees she served on, she carried vision, purpose and a mandate to finish a task and also very organized. Barbara was also a Historian and had much knowledge of our Southern California Tribes. Throughout Barbara's years she loved to travel, garden, read, bingo, gambling, shopping, making meals during the holidays for all the family to come, listening and singing to music. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, enjoying the views and weather. She looked forward to tribal events, as well as outings to other tribes. Barbara was a Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend. Her presence will be dearly missed by many. Friday Sept 4, 2020 Morongo Tribal Hall, 11555 Potrero Rd Banning, CA. Family viewing 12pm-2pm, Public Viewing 2pm-6pm Saturday Sept 5, 2020 OUTSIDE Mass & Burial St. Mary's Catholic Church @10am Drive-Thru Lunch immediately following at the Morongo Community Center, 13000 Malki Rd, Banning, CA Morongo Indian Reservation MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED





