In Loving MemoryGloyd Oran Donathan"Pops"
In Loving Memory Gloyd Oran Donathan "Pops" 5/21/1931 - 05/01/2020 "POPS" was a man of Faith, Integrity, Honesty, Hope, and most of all LOVE. He was the Rock, the Shield, and the Rudder that steered his family in the right direction. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sherry Ann Donathan; his four amazing sons Jerry, Stacy, Dennis, and Wade; seven outstanding grandchildren Chad, Kimberlee, Jennifer, Jason, Travis, Cody, and Carlie; eight beautiful great-grandchildren Devin, Hailey, Abigail, Zachary, Reed, Oran, Liam, and Easton; his brother, buddy and best friend Gerald Donathan "POPS" was LOVED by all, and is already sorely missed. "POPS" have fun at that great chicken pit in Heaven! EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
