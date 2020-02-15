|
|
In Loving Memory Luis "Albert" Lopez 1956 - 2019 Luis Albert Lopez or "Albert" as he was known to his friends and family, passed away at home December 26, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. He was the first of five sons, born August 31,1956 to Luis M. Lopez and Natalia E. Lopez of Riverside, CA. Albert graduated from Rubidoux High School and attended college in Colorado Springs; where he fell in love with the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping. He served in the U.S. Army and will be buried with honors in Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. As a Certified Barber for many years, he was well liked and respected by his clients. He is survived by his mother, two sisters, youngest brother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, three children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was very proud of his children and loved his family. May he rest in peace. A private memorial service has been arranged by his daughter Lovette Lopez, for family and friends in Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2020