In Remembrance of Laurel G. Smits Riverside resident since 1962, with her husband Ellwood E. Smits. Born Sept. 27, 1929, the Lord took her home on 6/3/2020. Laurel is survived by three sons: David J. Smits, Michael S. Smits, Michael S. Smits and two daughters: Lynn J. Hamon and Heidi A. Smits; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.





