INEZ LUCILLE VEATCH 1921 - 2019 Inez was born on March 14,1921 in Elm Springs, South Dakota. She went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2019. Inez passed at her home on Tyrolite Street, Riverside, Ca, where she had resided since the building of the home in the 40's. She was surrounded at her bedside by her loved ones. She was the youngest of 12 children. She and her siblings were raised in a one room log cabin in South Dakota. Inez loved her family and spent her free time cooking big dinners and baking for them. She loved the Lord and lived her life telling everyone she met of his love. Inez was preceded in death by her son Donald Veatch and 6 bothers and 5 sisters. Her loving memory will be carried on by her 2 daughters, Vickie Lavanty of San Diego and Verna Negrete of Riverside along with 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. She was the family's Rock and guiding angel and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be Wednesday, October 30 at 12:00 pm, followed by Funeral Service 1:00 pm. Services will be held at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm, Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019