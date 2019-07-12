The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona
500 West Seventh Street
Corona, CA 92882
951 737-3771
IRENE ALBERTA SZYRAJEW

IRENE ALBERTA SZYRAJEW
Irene passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 95 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mt. Matthew's Catholic Church, 2140 W. Ontario Ave., Corona, CA 92882 on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am with a potluck gathering following at the church hall. Private family interment. Arrangements are Entrusted to the Care of

500 W. 7th St., Corona, CA 92882 (951) 785-4071.
Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com
and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 12 to July 14, 2019
