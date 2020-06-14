Irene Mercedes Seitl
Irene Mercedes Seitl passed away at home with her loving family and friends on April 18, 2020 in San Jacinto, CA at the age of 78 years. Born May 3, 1941 in Riverside, CA and was a lifelong resident. Irene attended RCC and San Diego State and was retired from Alvord Unified School District after 30 years of service. Irene started at Alvord as a teacher's aide and worked her way up to Secretary of Food and Nutrition. During Irene's time with Alvord she was on the PTA Board and held many positions including PTA president. Irene was honored by Alvord Educational Foundation as volunteer of the year. Irene also volunteered for other organizations such as Riverside Metropolitan Museum. She loved to travel with her beloved husband and enjoyed spending as much time as she possibly could with her 8 grandchildren taking them shopping, going to the movies and out to dinner. Irene is survived by her beloved husband Andy Seitl. Loving mother of Andrew Seitl III, Derek Seitl, and Valerie Losier. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Dylan, Addison, Anya, Carson, CC, Reese and Jolie. Special mother-in-law of Joey Losier and Saria Seitl. Dear sister of Johnny, Louie and Helen. Also survived by cousins, aunts, uncles, other family members and loving lifelong friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to your favorite Cancer Society. Funeral memorial services will be held at Calvary Chapel-Hemet 26121 Hemet St. Hemet, CA 92544, Friday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30AM and she will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
