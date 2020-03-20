|
July 26, 1925 - March 12, 2020 Irma Mary Holcomb, (nee Maria Anne Irma Cote'), 94 years old, died March 12, 2020 at the family ranch in Riverside, California, following a brief illness. Pre-deceased in 2019 by her husband of 64 years (Dwight Holcomb), and her 8 siblings (including her twin sister Norma); she leaves behind her daughters Janice Dean, Denise Slominski and Michele Brownell; her sons, Paul Turner and Glen Holcomb; ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Irma's parents emigrated from Canada and she was born in the small mining town of Burke, Idaho on July 26, 1925, where her father worked in the mines. Her family moved to Butte, Montana, where as a young girl in a large family, during the Great Depression, she learned early on the value of being thrifty, working hard, and saving everything. She played the organ in church which fostered her lifelong love of music, and eventually playing the piano. As a young adult she moved to California, where she went to work for the local newspaper in Baldwin Park, played semi-professional fast pitch softball (as a pitcher), and was Miss Baldwin Park in 1949. After meeting her husband Dwight in 1953 they developed a shared love of ballroom dancing, even winning awards, and were married in 1954 settling in the community of Hacienda Heights, where their fledgling business was located. As their business (Holcomb Orchard Service), and family began to grow, she assumed office management for the business (bookkeeping, payroll, managing contracts, etc), while balancing a busy family life. Eventually they relocated their business, and family home to Corona, California in 1982. As a working mom, she found time to manage the family's annual Christmas tree farm, where she did everything from planting & pruning, to bookkeeping. Despite her busy life, Irma believed in family first, and always participated in her now 5 children's activities. She volunteered as the local PTA president, scout leader for Campfire Girls, and supported her sons participation in Little League. Irma always approached life with a contagious smile, a wonderful laugh, and a glass half-full positive attitude, that was infectious to everyone. The family business became very successful, and continued to grow over the years, but Irma always remained committed to her motto of "family first". In 2003, Irma and her husband Dwight sold their property in Corona, where they had lived for 23 years. They purchased their dream home on 7 acres in Riverside County (near Lake Matthews) where they had the room to relocate their business (Holcomb Orchard Services). They affectionately called their home, "The Ranch" where they enjoyed spectacular views of Lake Matthews, their own 5 acre avocado grove, and a wide variety of fruit trees they'd planted for the family. Irma was blessed, to pass away at the family ranch that she loved so dearly, surrounded by her children and other family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Special Olympics of Southern California. Pierce Brothers Mortuary 11500 Arlington Avenue Riverside, CA 92595 (951) 689-1441
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2020