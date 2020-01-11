Home

Irving M. Thornton Jr.

Irving M. Thornton Jr. Obituary
March 24, 1928 - December 27, 2019 Born March 24, 1928 in Jewett City, CT passed away on December 27, 2019 and resided in Riverside, CA. He is survived by children Richard and wife Karen in Wilkesboro, NC; Linda Mullen Clearwater, FL; David and wife Shanda in Atlanta, GA; Donna Mendenhall and husband David in Green Cove Springs, FL, brothers Bruce in Norwich, CT. and Keith in Ledyard, CT, as well as two nieces, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two stepchildren with spouses with five children and one grandson. Irving graduated from Griswold High School in Connecticut, attended Electronics school in Providence, RI, and was an Air Force veteran. Before retiring he was Sales Representative in the Electronics and Service Industries based in several locations around the country. He was a member of the La Sierra University Seventh-day Adventist Church and a Mason. Interment to be determined. Memorials, if desired can donated to Amber City Hospice, 3590 Central Ave Ste 207, Riverside, CA 92506.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020
