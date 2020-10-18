1/1
Jack Lester Worrell
03/17/1950 - 05/28/2020 Jack Lester Worrell grew up working hard from an early age in his parents' automotive repair shop & was a well respected master engine builder for racing cars & boats. In 1970 he was drafted & went to Vietnam. When he got home he married Vicky, which lasted a short time. He opened a shop in Orange County, built & raced an econo A dragster. Jack's parents, Doris & Bill Worrell & his brother Bill preceded him in death. Surviving family include brother Kevin Worrell, sisters Sue Houchen & Barbara Keller, nieces & nephews Marcie Houchen, Ali Walker, Jarrod Houchen, Tracy LaNae, Melissa Worrell, & Rebecca Newman, 14 great nieces & nephews, with aunts, uncles, and cousins in NJ & NC. Jack's memorial service was Sept. 18, 2020 @ Riverside National Cemetery. Jack was proud of his reputation in the racing world in SoCal.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2020.
