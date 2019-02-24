|
|
JACKIE SMITH
Our beloved Jackie Smith passed away from this life on Friday, February 1, 2019. Jackie was loved by everyone. Her infectious smile and natural charm captivated one immediately. She was the loving mother of 6 children: Michael, Denise, Lori, Dan, Peter and Sam and the spouse, friend and beloved of her husband Dale, 5 grandchildren, Adam Busbin, Kelly Schneider, Devin Mahoney, Sydney Smith, Benjamin Smith, one great grandchild Jack Schneider, and a sister Betsy Jo Carlson, all of whom inconsolably grieve for her absence and pray that almighty God take her soul into heaven now and forever, Amen.
In life she was a treasured friend to long time high school classmates, Riverside Art Museum and Art Alliance Members, Grant Elementary School teachers and parents, and many personal friends and acquaintances.
There will be a Memorial Service in honor of Jackie's life at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Walnut Creek, CA 94598 located at 1650 Ygnacio Valley Road, beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019, followed by a reception.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019