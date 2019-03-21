|
|
JACQUELINE "JACKIE"
HERN
Jackie was born in the county of Adair, Iowa on Aug. 25, 1927. She met and married Jack Hern and was married for 54 years. From St. Joseph, Mo. they moved their family to Riverside, CA in the summer of 1961. While in Missouri, she fought tuberculosis and was a survivor for 67 years. Jack preceded her in death in May 2000. Jackie worked for Sears for several years, then her and Jack opened their own ceramic business, The Booby Hatch, operating it for many years. After retirement Jackie worked at the Senior Citizen Center at Country Village.
Jackie is survived by son Michael and daughters Christina, Barbara and Jacqueline "Beckie", 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to all who helped her in her later years of life. A memorial will not be held.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019