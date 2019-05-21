|
1939 - 2019 Jacqueline Jean Privett, 79, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 due to complications from chemo therapy treatment for breast cancer. Jacqueline, or Jackie to everyone who knew her, was born on November 10, 1939 in Long Beach, CA. She met the love of her life, Jimmie Allen Privett and they were married 6 weeks later on July 21, 1957. They had two children, Jamie Ann and Jimmie Allen. Jackie worked in healthcare for 10 years before transitioning to manufacturing. She retired from Rohr Industries in the mid 1990's. Jackie is survived by Jamie & Johnny Armbruster and Jimmie Privett; grandchildren, Ira Joe & Georgette Driskill, Janae & Todd Field, Justin Privett and Kristen Privett and her great grandchildren: Hailey Young, Olivia Driskill, Jackson Field and Dylan Driskill. Jackie will be remembered for her quiet generosity, her quick smile around her great grandchildren, and her huge heart for all animals. WL00200200-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 21, 2019