JACQUELYN ROWELL WARE Age 84, passed away August 10, 2019 in Palm Desert, Ca. Born in Dubuque, IA on September 24, 1934, Jacky left for the Navy at age 18, ending up in California. There she met and married Clifton Ware, with whom she lived in full partnership and loved until his early death in 1994. Jacky and Clif had 4 children. Two have pre-deceased Jacky (Rebecca Ware and Pamela Canale). Two have survived her (Clifton Ware and Kathryn Colebrook Mika). At time of her retirement, she had worked for over 30 years at March AFB. As a Manager, she was loved by her friends and employees at March AFB. Jacky moved to La Quinta, Ca after retirement and served her family, helping in every way possible. Jacky Ware was truly a servant to her friends, family and loved ones. Jacky is survived by two living children, Clifton and Kathryn. She is also survived by grandchildren: Bryan Colebrook, Michelle Stauch, Seth Colebrook, Christopher Stauch, Crystal Ware Leibfred, Megan Canale, Caitlin Colebrook Hashim, Holly Colebrook, Aidan McDermott and Kimberly Stauch. She has 18 great grandchildren. She also had much joy from her step-grandchildren, Michelle, Melissa, Adam, Jenna and Kris. Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 (11:00 am) at "The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church" located at 115 W. Olive Ave., Redlands, Ca. At 12:30pm services will be held for interment at Hillside Memorial Park, located at 1540 Alessandro Rd., Redlands, Ca. There Jacky will join her family Clifton, Rebecca and Pamela. We welcome all to the graveside service to share their memories and laughter of Jacky (mom) and our sister Pam. Reception following. Please join us at one or both services to celebrate the life of our wonderful, loving and kind mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all she met in her life.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019