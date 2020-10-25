1/1
James Boydston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 31, 1930 - October 17, 2020 James Floid Boydston, 90, passed away October 17, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, California on March 31,1930 and graduated from George Washington High School in 1948. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He worked as a Vocational Instructor in the California Prison System from 1969-1979. He retired from Riverside City Sign Shop in 1999 after 16 years. In his retirement he enjoyed wood carving with the Wood Chuckers carving group and traveling. He had been a member of Wesley United Methodist Church since 1975 where he sang in the choir and served on several committees. On June 11, 1955 he married Jean Talbot who he met at a USO picnic on June 27, 1954 in Phoenix, Arizona. During their marriage they lived in Los Angeles, La Puente, Phoenix, Tehachapi, and Riverside. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean; his daughters Joni and Kathleen; sons Steve and Jeff; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floid and Mildred Boydston; sisters Sylvia and Lillian; and his brother Bob. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church Outreach. P.O. Box 4068, Riverside, 92514. Private services will be at Riverside National Cemetery. Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, CA 92504


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
9516881221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved